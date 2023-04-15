Southsea pub The Lawrence Arms extends 'Borrow a Barmaid' scheme as reopening date pushed back following car crash damage
A Southsea pub which was forced to close when a car tore through its wall has extended its ‘Borrow a Barmaid’ scheme.
After a black Mini Cooper smashed into the Lawrence Arms in February, landlords Alison and Dev Wearn devised the ‘Borrow a Barmaid/man/person’ programme as a way to keep staff occupied and help other businesses while the pub is closed for repair. Staff have enjoyed working at several other businesses in the Portsmouth area, particularly over the Easter bank holiday weekend, while still on the Lawrence Arms payroll.
NOW READ: The Lawrence Arms, Southsea launches 'Borrow a Barmaid' scheme where staff will help other business for free
The scheme was originally due to end this month but will now be extended as the discovery of extensive structural damage to the building has meant the pub will not be reopening until at least the end of June.
Alison hopes that people will continue to get in touch with requests for their services during the closure period.
Alison said: ‘Everyone has really enjoyed it. It's been really nice to do our jobs because we all miss seeing people , serving people and having that customer interaction. Also, it’s quite nice going somewhere different and learning something new.
‘A lot of people have messaged me and basically they’re welcome to ask for whatever they want, tell us what they’re thinking, what help they need and we’ll see what we can do.’
Lawrence Arms employees – as well as Alison and Dev – have so far worked at the Leopold Tavern, The Urban Island Brewing Company, Marmion House, The Junction Tavern, King Street Tavern, Havant and Waterlooville Football Club and at Fareham Social Club for a charity fundraising evening. One team member spent an afternoon helping Pompey in The Community.
NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: Wedgewood Rooms to host charity gig this June in aid of Cancer Research UK
Alison added: ‘It's an added benefit if it’s something like the Fareham Social Club one which was for a charity. We went to the Junction Tavern on the Easter weekend and the landlady works so hard there - it was really nice that we were able to help her out’
Businesses wishing to ‘Borrow a barmaid’ can do so by contacting the pub on 07522 495032 or through their Facebook page. The service is free but businesses are asked to cover staff travel costs.