After a black Mini Cooper smashed into the Lawrence Arms in February, landlords Alison and Dev Wearn devised the ‘Borrow a Barmaid/man/person’ programme as a way to keep staff occupied and help other businesses while the pub is closed for repair. Staff have enjoyed working at several other businesses in the Portsmouth area, particularly over the Easter bank holiday weekend, while still on the Lawrence Arms payroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme was originally due to end this month but will now be extended as the discovery of extensive structural damage to the building has meant the pub will not be reopening until at least the end of June.

Staff from the Lawrence Arms in Southsea have been keeping busy while the pub is closed for repair by working shifts at other local businesses.

Alison hopes that people will continue to get in touch with requests for their services during the closure period.

Alison said: ‘Everyone has really enjoyed it. It's been really nice to do our jobs because we all miss seeing people , serving people and having that customer interaction. Also, it’s quite nice going somewhere different and learning something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A lot of people have messaged me and basically they’re welcome to ask for whatever they want, tell us what they’re thinking, what help they need and we’ll see what we can do.’

Staff from the Lawrence Arms in Southsea have been keeping busy while the pub is closed for repair by working shifts at other local businesses. Pictured is Dev Wearn (left) with some of his staff helping at another pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison added: ‘It's an added benefit if it’s something like the Fareham Social Club one which was for a charity. We went to the Junction Tavern on the Easter weekend and the landlady works so hard there - it was really nice that we were able to help her out’

Businesses wishing to ‘Borrow a barmaid’ can do so by contacting the pub on 07522 495032 or through their Facebook page. The service is free but businesses are asked to cover staff travel costs.

Staff from the Lawrence Arms in Southsea have been keeping busy while the pub is closed for repair by working shifts at other local businesses. Pictured are Lawrence Arms staff members at the Junction Tavern.