Springtime Easter trail at Staunton Country Park, April 1 to 16: This Easter holidays try the Springtime at Staunton children's trail where you can take a stroll and find all the signs of spring and solve the clues! Each pack costs £4 and comes with a trail guide, a pack of pencils and a springtime craft to take home. More details on the Stainton County Park website.

Easter Fun at Fort Nelson, April 1- 16: A free Easter bunny hunt awaits visitors to Fort Nelson just outside Portsmouth this Easter, who can explore the Victorian fort and be rewarded with a small prize if they find all the rabbits. There will also be Easter-themed make and take craft sessions and free falconry weekends on selected Easter holiday dates. Entry free but booking advised. More details at the Fort Nelson website.

Easter egg hunts will be taking place across the county this school holiday

Big Butser Egg Roll Trail at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, April 1 – 16: Roll on down to Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs this Easter holidays to try out the Big Butser Egg Roll trail. You can buy a trail pack online for £6 and follow the signs of spring to the bottom of Butser Hill where you can see how far your rubber egg rolls. More details at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park website.

Easter at Sky Park Farm, April 3 – 17: Eight wooden eggs will be hidden throughout Sky Park Farm in West Harting throughout the Easter holidays waiting to be found by Easter egg seekers in exchange for a prize. More details at the Sky Park Farm farm website.

The Great Easter Bunny Hunt in Fareham (while packs last): Free Easter trail around the town centre. Pop into A-Plan in West Street all this week to pick up a children’s activity pack, which will guide you through a high street Easter bunny hunt! Find all the bunnies and return the completed sheet to A-Plan to collect a free Easter egg. Children’s activity packs and Easter eggs available while stocks last.

Easter egg hunt at Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, Southsea, April 7 to 9: Easter egg hunt and 90 minutes of soft play are on offer costing £3.50, as well as arts and crafts activities.

Egg hunting games at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, April 13: Join in the egg-citing game of submarine hide and seek this Easter. Find the hidden clues to solve the egg-shaped puzzle. Then try you hand at winning a prize with our fun family games. Suitable for all ages. Activity included as part of your entrance ticket. More details on the Historic Dockyard’s website.

Easter Egg Hunt at Uppark House and Garden, April 1 to 16: Uppark’s Easter trail is jam-packed with activities for fun family challenges, with colourful cut-outs for kids to find at each activity station. Can you jump as far as a deer on the lawn, or hula hoop for thirty seconds in the scented garden? Who’s best at racing just like a rabbit, or playing Bug Bingo in the woods? Complete ten enjoyable challenges in return for an Easter reward. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg. More details on Uppark’s website.

Further afield:

Boom & Bloom at Winchester Science Centre, April 1 to 16: As well as a live Flower Power science show and Bio:Space garden activities, there is an oviparity egg hunt where young scientists can look for eggs laid by animals that hatch. Once they’ve found them all they’ll receive a delicious Easter treat. More details at the Winchester Science Centre website.

Bunny Hop Easter Trail, Winchester, April 1 to 16: Winchester’s free annual Bunny Hop Easter Trail is a great way to explore the city where you can hop around the city’s historic streets in search of Easter-themed words hidden in the windows of local businesses, then return your completed trail sheet for an Easter-themed treat. Trail sheets can be downloaded online or collected from the Visitor Information Centre, The Arc or Winchester City Museum.Hop & Hunt Easter Trail at Lepe Country Park, April 1 to 16: Pick up a trail pack from the visitor centre and help Hazel the rabbit to find her lost her friends at Lepe Country Park in the New Forest this April by solving the clues on the bunny doors hidden around the country park along the Easter trail. More details on the Lepe Country Park website.

Easter at Beaulieu, April 7 to 10: Spot the Easter bunny hopping through the grounds over Easter weekend and join in with the Easter craft activities. More details on Beaulieu’s website.

Easter at Manor Farm, April 1 to 16: The elusive golden egg is back at Manor Farm in Bursledon and waiting to be found by visitors to the farm this Easter. There will also be friendly farm animals to meet and special story time trail sessions. More details on the Manor Farm website.