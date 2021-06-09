James Vine, Zoey Southwell, Rachel Cantrill-Dean at Becketts in Southsea

One of the ways Becketts, in Southsea is helping is by using the team’s skills and areas of expertise in collaboration with a girl band duo.

Zoey Southwell and Rachel Cantrill Dean – also known as The Sunshine Sisters – used the venue for their showreel, while barman, James Vine, who is studying filmography at the University of Portsmouth used his camera skills to film it for them.

Zoey said: ‘We needed professional footage for us to use now we’re getting bookings again and Becketts is an absolutely stunning venue and it was the perfect location to support our style.

‘Especially with such a huge following in Portsmouth it really is the place to visit. We used their facilities with live footage and still photos to show off what we are all about.

‘James was a super lovely guy, and we can’t wait to work with him again. Staff even came in on their day off. We are grateful to Becketts and its amazing team for letting us shoot in their incredible venue.

‘It’s amazing, especially as times are currently so hard with the arts, that a local business is willing to support local artists.’

James said: ‘I have always wanted to combine my passion for filmmaking with the company that I have been with for so long. Filming with the Sunshine Sisters allowed me to do so!

‘Zoey and Rachel were a blast to film with, as both are wonderful people and even better singers.’

Becketts is also sponsoring this year’s Dance Live, which will take place virtually from the Portsmouth Guildhall.

General manager Terence Carvalho said: ‘The entertainment and arts industry has been ravaged due to the pandemic, yet it is one of the city’s biggest assets. There is so much talent in Portsmouth and a lot of people haven’t been able to use their talent in the way they’d like.

‘We wanted to do what we can to support those people to help them bounce back as quickly as possible. It’s situations like these that prove that community and teamwork are so important and it’s great for us to be helping the arts community in this way.’

