Southsea has welcomed a stylish new cocktail bar, which taked its interior design inspiration from the Art Deco movement.

Bobby’s Lounge – at 18 Marmion Road, Southsea – welcomed its first customers in December 2024 and is the result of owner Bobby Terra’s passion for the retro styles of the 1930s. Alongside wife Monica Tera, Bobby said that it has been his ambition to open a cocktail bar for a long time and realising the goal has felt like “a dream come true.” The couple originally hail from India and Poland respectively.

Bobby’s Lounge was formerly the site of the Southsea Travel company and stands next to The Marmion pub.

The design choices have come in part due the couple’s own interior design tastes, but former solutions architect Bobby also explained that he wanted the venue to fit in with the “classy” Marmion Road locale, adding that he plans to install pictures of the area as it was in the 1930s in the bar.

He told The News: “This road used to be the place to be. Our customers are really happy with the service we provide and very excited about the styling. We are doing classic cocktails, which is what everyone likes around here.”

The venue is also open during the day, serving hot drinks like teas and coffees, and Bobby plans to expand this element of the business to eventually include cream teas and cakes. You can find out more about Bobby’s Lounge on the bar’s Facebook page.

1 . Bobby's Lounge From left, Diana Shpegam (corr), architect/designer Rafal Orlikowski, Monica Tera, owner Bobby Tera, Amelia Savage-Reay and Cerys O'Shea. Bobby's Lounge - a new cocktail bar - has opened in Marmion Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060124-42) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

