Gosport Splash Park finally reopens after being closed for months due to repairs

The splash park in Gosport has finally reopened today after being closed for months.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

The park officially reopened today (June 13) at 1pm which marks the first day that it has been open for use this year.

The splashpark, which is located near Pebbles Fish and Wine bar, was closed due to repairs but it is now open – in time for the summer holidays.

From tomorrow the park will be open daily from 10am to 7pm and it is free to use throughout the summer months.

Gosport Splash Park in Alverstoke has officially reopened today (June 13) after being closed for repairs. Picture: Sarah StandingGosport Splash Park in Alverstoke has officially reopened today (June 13) after being closed for repairs. Picture: Sarah Standing
Gosport Splash Park in Alverstoke has officially reopened today (June 13) after being closed for repairs. Picture: Sarah Standing
Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘I'm delighted that the splash park is back open so families can enjoy it in this warm weather. I'm sorry that it's opening was delayed while we carried out some essential repairs.’

Lee Splash Park, off Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent, is also open from 10am to 7pm daily.

For more information, visit Gosport Borough Council’s website.