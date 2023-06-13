The splashpark, which is located near Pebbles Fish and Wine bar, was closed due to repairs but it is now open – in time for the summer holidays.

From tomorrow the park will be open daily from 10am to 7pm and it is free to use throughout the summer months.

Gosport Splash Park in Alverstoke has officially reopened today (June 13) after being closed for repairs. Picture: Sarah Standing

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘I'm delighted that the splash park is back open so families can enjoy it in this warm weather. I'm sorry that it's opening was delayed while we carried out some essential repairs.’