Southsea's Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre Pub has officially reopened

SUNSEEKERS will now have an extra dinner spot that they can visit as the Clarence Pier Brewers Pub has officially reopened its doors.

By Sophie Lewis
6 hours ago - 2 min read

The pub had to close last year after Storm Eunice took its toll on the site and left the restaurant flooded and unsafe to work in – as water began leaking through the lights and ceiling.

After closing, with a view to refurbish the family friendly pub, staff members had to be transferred to other locations and regulars had to bid farewell to their usual pub for a year – but it is back up and running.

The team officially opened their doors to customers on Monday after a few days of ‘practice makes perfect’ days where a limited number of people were invited for a meal in order to get the new team ready.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kamil Panasiuk, team member,makes cocktails.
Whitbread, which owns the pub, spent £1m getting it back up and running and there has been a complete makeover.

Kelly Windebank, the general manager of the Southsea pub, said: ‘It has been amazing and the team training beforehand has been brilliant. The team have been training for about a month and the bond that they have got now it feels like a family.

‘It is so much more modern in here now. The bar area is so much more modern and we now have some lovely cocktails. It is just amazing the way it looks and how far it has come.’

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Pete Hookey, kitchen manager with some of the dishes available.

The bar is new and it now has a range of gin flavours, cocktails and shots, which they did not previously stock.

Children will also be in for a treat as there is a new soft play area that has been kitted out with toys for all to enjoy.

The pub will also be having a launch party on March 4, with Bernard the bear from the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity Gosh attending.

Niall Hyslop, estate development project manager, said: ‘What a day to be opening. I think we are just delighted that we are back up and running.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kelly Windebank, general manager of Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre.
‘We are opening up but it feels like a fresh start and it is the opening up of the seafront as well – so it feels like we are all in sync at the same time.’

