After closing, with a view to refurbish the family friendly pub, staff members had to be transferred to other locations and regulars had to bid farewell to their usual pub for a year – but it is back up and running.

The team officially opened their doors to customers on Monday after a few days of ‘practice makes perfect’ days where a limited number of people were invited for a meal in order to get the new team ready.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kamil Panasiuk, team member,makes cocktails.

Whitbread, which owns the pub, spent £1m getting it back up and running and there has been a complete makeover.

Kelly Windebank, the general manager of the Southsea pub, said: ‘It has been amazing and the team training beforehand has been brilliant. The team have been training for about a month and the bond that they have got now it feels like a family.

‘It is so much more modern in here now. The bar area is so much more modern and we now have some lovely cocktails. It is just amazing the way it looks and how far it has come.’

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Pete Hookey, kitchen manager with some of the dishes available.

Children will also be in for a treat as there is a new soft play area that has been kitted out with toys for all to enjoy.

Niall Hyslop, estate development project manager, said: ‘What a day to be opening. I think we are just delighted that we are back up and running.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kelly Windebank, general manager of Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre.

