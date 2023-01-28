The storm meant that rainwater was coming in through the windows and lights and it destroyed the majority of the furniture and fixtures within the restaurant-pub.

A year on, and the staff are getting ready for their opening, which will take place on February 6, and they will be showcasing their renovation.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre will be reopening after a year of being closed

The chain that owns the restaurant has invested £1m into transforming it into a modern place for people to go.

There is a new design that the managers say flows throughout, as well as a new bar area and a revamped play area and restaurant, and there is more space to meet their capacity which has in turn opened up more jobs.

Kelly Windebank has been the general manager for the site since 2015, and she said that she is excited to get back in the swing of things.

The staff who were working when the storm hit were all transferred to other sites across the area and many will be returning, but the company has also been able to hire an additional 35 team members who have been getting ready for the big day.

Kelly said: ‘The storm that happened last February flooded the place so it was closed for a year and the company have invested £1m, and it is now looking really good.

‘It was panic stations when it happened. All of the waves came up to the windows and then it started trickling through and it came through the lights and it was a disaster.

‘Everything is new, all of the fixtures and furniture is new. A whole design is in here now and the bar area is probably the best area.

‘I am really excited to get back.’