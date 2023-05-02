St Mary's Community May Fayre 2023: 11 pictures from the traditional fete which has entertained Fratton for almost 40 years
Families flocked to Fratton this May Day to enjoyed a beloved traditional fete, which has been running for nearly 40 years.
The St Mary’s Community May Fayre, held on the grounds of St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road, saw crowds enjoy live performances, fairground games and freshly cooked food on a mostly sunny bank holiday Monday. The event, held on May 1, is helmed by St Mary’s Vicar, Father Bob White, who estimated a turn-out of about 10,000 people based on the size of the crowds.
Father Bob White said: ‘It’s always been an important part of the calendar for Fratton and there’s that sense of the local community coming together. In the heart of a big, busy city, it’s really just like a village fair on steroids.
‘The atmosphere is great, just people having a good time and catching up with folks. There’s a full range of things for just about everybody from the real ale tent through to the trampolines, bouncy castles and funfair rides.’
The fete, which returned last year after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, attracts thousands of people every year with live music, dance performances and stalls selling handmade crafts alongside freshly made food and drinks. This year’s line-up included drumming group DrumNation, the Victory Morris dancers, Surrender Dance, Abstract Dance, Enpoint Batons, Aurous Dance and Portsmouth City Band. Also on offer were hymns and organ music in the curch, and more than 140 stalls throughout the grounds.
Here are 11 pictures of people enjoying this year’s May Fayre: