St Mary's vicar Father Bob White welcomed visitors to the Community May Fayre which he said had something for everyone to enjoy. Picture: Sarah Standing
St Mary's vicar Father Bob White welcomed visitors to the Community May Fayre which he said had something for everyone to enjoy. Picture: Sarah Standing

St Mary's Community May Fayre 2023: 11 pictures from the traditional fete which has entertained Fratton for almost 40 years

Families flocked to Fratton this May Day to enjoyed a beloved traditional fete, which has been running for nearly 40 years.

By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

The St Mary’s Community May Fayre, held on the grounds of St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road, saw crowds enjoy live performances, fairground games and freshly cooked food on a mostly sunny bank holiday Monday. The event, held on May 1, is helmed by St Mary’s Vicar, Father Bob White, who estimated a turn-out of about 10,000 people based on the size of the crowds.

Father Bob White said: ‘It’s always been an important part of the calendar for Fratton and there’s that sense of the local community coming together. In the heart of a big, busy city, it’s really just like a village fair on steroids.

‘The atmosphere is great, just people having a good time and catching up with folks. There’s a full range of things for just about everybody from the real ale tent through to the trampolines, bouncy castles and funfair rides.’

The fete, which returned last year after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, attracts thousands of people every year with live music, dance performances and stalls selling handmade crafts alongside freshly made food and drinks. This year’s line-up included drumming group DrumNation, the Victory Morris dancers, Surrender Dance, Abstract Dance, Enpoint Batons, Aurous Dance and Portsmouth City Band. Also on offer were hymns and organ music in the curch, and more than 140 stalls throughout the grounds.

Here are 11 pictures of people enjoying this year’s May Fayre:

Crowds watching entertainment at the Community May Fayre 2023, held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. Enjoying the show

Crowds watching entertainment at the Community May Fayre 2023, held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Commentator Ian Miller has been part of the May Fayre for over since it started in 1985. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. The voice of the fete

Commentator Ian Miller has been part of the May Fayre for over since it started in 1985. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The Abstract Dance troupe performing in the main arena at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Abstract dance

The Abstract Dance troupe performing in the main arena at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Ian Mills, 63, from Portsmouth has been coming to the May Fayre for 30 years and uses it as an opportunity to catch up with old friends. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. The beer tent

Ian Mills, 63, from Portsmouth has been coming to the May Fayre for 30 years and uses it as an opportunity to catch up with old friends. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

