Sushi restaurant Kokoro could open in Portsmouth's Commercial Road in empty O2 shop

Kokoro is applying for permission to open in the O2 store in Commercial Road, between River Island and Nationwide, by changing the use of the unit and installing a kitchen.

‘The proposal is for the fit-out of the existing unit to form a café and takeaway,’ a statement submitted with the application says.

An artist's impression of what Kokoro would look like in Commercial Road

Since opening its Kingston-upon-Thames restaurant in 2010, 46 more branches have been opened by the chain, most of which are in and around London. It has outlets in Southampton and Chichester.

‘Kokoro UK Ltd are the incoming tenant and are a well-respected and quality food operator,’ the statement adds. ‘They produce freshly made sushi and hot Cantonese food on site daily.’

The plans also propose moving the front door which, it says, will ‘improve circulation’ through the building and make it more accessible to its customers.

A second application has been submitted seeking permission to install illuminated signage on the front of the building.