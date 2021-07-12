Taco Bell in Portsmouth is giving away free tacos on July 13 - here's how to get one
Taco Bell is giving away free food at its store in Portsmouth.
England might have lost the Euro 2020 final, but you can cheer yourself up with a free Crunchy Tacos tomorrow.
The offer is available all day at the Portsmouth store in Commercial Road.
Gino Casciani, General Manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos! England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.’
The free tacos are available for dine-in or take out customers, excluding delivery, while stocks last.
No purchase is necessary to be able to take advantage of the offer.
The promotion ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday.