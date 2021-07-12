Taco Bell is giving away free tacos in Portsmouth tomorrow. Picture: Taco Bell

England might have lost the Euro 2020 final, but you can cheer yourself up with a free Crunchy Tacos tomorrow.

The offer is available all day at the Portsmouth store in Commercial Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (051120-7775)

Gino Casciani, General Manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos! England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.’

SEE ALSO: Two young men from Hampshire join Parachute Regiment with distinction

The free tacos are available for dine-in or take out customers, excluding delivery, while stocks last.

No purchase is necessary to be able to take advantage of the offer.

The promotion ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron