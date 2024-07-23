Tesco: Esso fuel station and supermarket in Portsmouth reopens following extensive renovation

By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
A fuel station in the north of Portsmouth which shut for a major revamp has been reopened.

The Esso Garage in Copnor Road is welcoming back customers after closing in March. The Tesco Express has also reopened and is welcoming back shoppers once again.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil, the parent company of Esso, previously said the site was closed for “modernisation”. They added that it work would be done to upgrade the underground fuel tanks, and expected the work to be completed this summer.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience while these works are underway,” the spokesperson previously said. ExxonMobil have been approached for further details about the modernisation project and what changes have been made.

