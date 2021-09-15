The Tesco Extra store in Clement Attlee Way, North Harbour, has seen its opening times changed.

It used to provide a round the clock service for shoppers, but will now only be open from 6am to midnight on most days.

A reason has not been given for the changes to the store’s opening times.

Tesco Extra, North Harbour. PICTURE: MATT SCOTT-JOYNT (044705-12)

A spokesman for Tesco said: ‘The opening times of our Portsmouth Extra store are changing to 6am to midnight Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.'

The changes to the stores opening times seem to have come out of the blue for some.

One person tweeted on Monday: ‘Tesco North Harbour from tonight will no longer be a 24hour store and we’ve only just found out today.’

