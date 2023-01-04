Residents in Portsmouth and across the UK have been left in disbelief after seeing the April treats being offered at discounted prices. This is despite the holiday being months away.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose have launched Easter confectionary ranges, with a variety of items being on display even before the new year. Despite the strange timing, supermarkets have said this is nothing new.

Easter eggs have already been hitting the shelves in major supermarkets. Picture: Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images.

A spokesperson at Sainsbury’s told Sky News: ‘Each year we stock some seasonal products in advance of the main holiday period. This is because some customers like to buy gifts and longer life items in plenty of time, or treat themselves early.’

Tesco added it will be a few weeks until customers can choose from their entire Easter range, but will be releasing them in due course. ‘However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early, so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores,’ they said.

Waitrose said the move was entirely based around high customer demand, particularly for products such as Mini Eggs and Creme Eggs. They added some customers are buying products early to spread out the cost of Easter.

Some Twitter users have been left bemused by the decision despite the convenience for some. ‘I have seen Easter eggs in Tesco, this is not a drill. Oh my days’, HollieAgombar said.