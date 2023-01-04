Tributes paid to 'Cosham's nan' Maureen Clark after former newsagent died on Christmas Eve

Maureen Clark from Cosham died at the age of 79 on Christmas Eve, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease six months ago. The pensioner was best known for running Maureen's News in Cosham, previously working at a newsagent in Wayte Street for 20 years.

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Advertisement Hide Ad

She retired in 2014 but remained a familiar and friendly face in Cosham, with thousands of people having fond memories of the rows of sweets that lined the back of her shop.

Maureen Clark, right, with her husband Arthur. Picture: Contributed

In a statement, her family said: ‘We thought there would be lots of people who would like to know, as she knew so many people we can’t contact them all. She fought like a warrior and was smiling and joking until the very end.

‘Many people knew her from working in Cosham, first of all from the newsagents in Wayte Street for 20 years and then from running her own newsagent also in Cosham with her youngest daughter Gaynor for another 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gaynor recently bumped into someone who said ‘she was Cosham’s nan’ and many people have said Cosham has lost a legend.’

When she retired, Maureen spent more time with her beloved family, as well as knitting, shopping and learning to use her computer. She stuck around in the store for a brief time while the new owner settled in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen with her husband Arthur and three children David, Teresa and Gaynor. Picture: Contributed

SEE ALSO: Ghost unmasked on The Masked Singer to reveal former Portsmouth FC player and Sky Sports pundit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen’s funeral will be held on Friday, January 20 from 2.30pm at Portchester Crematorium, and everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects. Seating inside will be reserved for Maureen’s family and close friends.

The family have said that Maureen did not want any flowers, but instead have requested that people could donate to the British Diabetic Association (BDA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family added: ‘She always had a smile on her face, time for everyone, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She is already missed greatly by her husband Arthur, and all her family.’