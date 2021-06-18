The 11 best coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor customers
COME rain or shine, there’s nothing quite like going for a coffee with friends of family.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:02 pm
Residents in Portsmouth are spoiled for choice when it comes to grabbing a cuppa – but some places stand head and shoulders above the rest.
Here are some of the best coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to customer reviews on TripAdvisor.
