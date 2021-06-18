Picture: Shutterstock

The 11 best coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor customers

COME rain or shine, there’s nothing quite like going for a coffee with friends of family.

Residents in Portsmouth are spoiled for choice when it comes to grabbing a cuppa – but some places stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Here are some of the best coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to customer reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Baffled Coffee, Southsea

This coffee shop in Fawcett Road has five stars, with 213 reviews.

2. Andre's Food Bar, Southsea

This Osborne Road cafe also has a five-star rating, with 211 reviews.

3. Casa de Castro, Southsea

This coffee shop in Albert Road has four and a half stars, with 189 reviews.

4. The Parade Tea Rooms, Southsea

The Parade Tea Rooms in Western Parade has a four and a half star rating, with 752 reviews.

