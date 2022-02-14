The Home Spa brings a sense of zen to busy lives with home made wax melts and bath bombs

Naomi Harris, 29, from Southsea, created The Home Spa after wanting to find a hobby to keep her occupied whilst being pregnant over lockdown.

She said: ‘It was never meant to become a business, it came around when it was still working full time. I had a difficult first pregnancy, I struggled a lot with quite bad anxiety, so when I found out I was pregnant again of course I was so excited but I was also very aware that I didn’t want to slip back into the same place I was before.

‘I knew we were about to go into another lockdown so I wasn’t able to go to the salon for some time out and chill time. So I ordered a wax melt kit and started making them to keep myself occupied.’

As the hobby began to develop into a passion, Naomi gave the wax melts to friends and family who then suggested that she started selling them. She launched her Facebook page in November 2020 and said she couldn’t believe how well it went.

A year after starting the Facebook page, Naomi had an official launch event in Southsea in November last year where she launched new products including bath bombs and salts, and welcomed more than 100 attendees.

After completely selling out of products over Christmas, Naomi hopes that she can expand the business this year and give everyone the opportunity to bring the feeling of a spa to their own home.

Naomi Harris, who created The Home Spa during the the pandemic, works from her home to create luxury bath bombs, wax melts and other products. Photos by Alex Shute

She said: ‘It’s not just about making your house smell nice, it’s about making you feel nice in your house, taking those 10 minutes to yourself.

‘We have four reps that work for us too, they’re all mums with young children because I really wanted to have women working with me that can all relate to each other and give them something to do rather than just being a mum.’

For more information and to explore the range of products, visit thehome-spa.com or find The Home Spa on Facebook and Instagram.

