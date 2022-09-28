The Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had an upgrade
THE Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had a complete refit and reopened on Friday.
Crowds of people gathered outside The Perfume Shop to see the brand new renovation.
The store has had a stylish upgrade and those shopping on the day were given free celebration fragrances.
The store has a new layout and upgraded services for customers including digital screens, interactive tablets and a ribbon machine that allows customers to make gift wrapped buys more personal.
The reopening saw a huge deal of excitement amongst staff, particularly deputy manager, Patricia Spragg, who has worked for the company for 15 years.
Patricia said: ‘We loved revealing our new look to our customers and our brilliant colleagues and we hope the brand-new look and upgraded facilities will keep people coming back.
‘We hope people will take advantage of our personalisation services as well as the truly passionate staff and a brilliant selection of fragrances which we have always made our focus.’