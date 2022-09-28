News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had an upgrade

THE Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had a complete refit and reopened on Friday.

By Sophie Lewis
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:36 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:36 pm

Crowds of people gathered outside The Perfume Shop to see the brand new renovation.

The store has had a stylish upgrade and those shopping on the day were given free celebration fragrances.

The store has a new layout and upgraded services for customers including digital screens, interactive tablets and a ribbon machine that allows customers to make gift wrapped buys more personal.

The Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had a full refit.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Review | Strictly Ballroom The Musical at The Kings Theatre, Southsea: 'Earns a ...

The reopening saw a huge deal of excitement amongst staff, particularly deputy manager, Patricia Spragg, who has worked for the company for 15 years.

Patricia said: ‘We loved revealing our new look to our customers and our brilliant colleagues and we hope the brand-new look and upgraded facilities will keep people coming back.

‘We hope people will take advantage of our personalisation services as well as the truly passionate staff and a brilliant selection of fragrances which we have always made our focus.’

Gunwharf Quays