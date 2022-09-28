Crowds of people gathered outside The Perfume Shop to see the brand new renovation.

The store has had a stylish upgrade and those shopping on the day were given free celebration fragrances.

The store has a new layout and upgraded services for customers including digital screens, interactive tablets and a ribbon machine that allows customers to make gift wrapped buys more personal.

The Perfume Shop in Gunwharf Quays has had a full refit.

The reopening saw a huge deal of excitement amongst staff, particularly deputy manager, Patricia Spragg, who has worked for the company for 15 years.

Patricia said: ‘We loved revealing our new look to our customers and our brilliant colleagues and we hope the brand-new look and upgraded facilities will keep people coming back.