The Deck at The Boat House closed earlier this month after eight months of being open at the Premier Marina site in Mumby Road.

Owner Ed Collison said he made the decision to end the business’s tenancy at the site due to delays to proposed renovation works of the building.

The 27-year-old, said: ‘We were meant to undergo renovation in October. But the renovation has been put back. And it’s not within the time frame that works for me.

Businessman Ed Collison said it was a difficult decision to close the Gosport restaurant. Picture: Keith Woodland (041221-2)

‘The goal was to get through the summer and then put something in place and open next season.

‘It was a tough decision because financially it was working

‘For me to take the decision to terminate – it was a big decision.’

Premier Marinas was contacted for comment.

The Deck had replaced former restaurant The Boat House Cafe at Gosport Marina.

Ed, who set up The Deck brand six years ago with a food truck and restaurant in Emsworth, said he had managed to retain some of the Gosport site staff and move them over to the Emsworth business.

He said: ‘The Deck in Emsworth is really thriving.

‘But our industry has taken a real beating.

‘It’s hard with our industry at the moment with staff and chefs.

‘National Insurance has risen. For small businesses like us, that’s a big hit.

‘Our bills have gone up – we need to make people aware of it.

‘When people go out nowadays to restaurants, they need to understand they are supporting people - we pay above the minimum wage.’

The Deck brand employs more than 30 people, and Ed said he was ‘proud’ that staff were staying with the business.

And the businessman said he ‘definitely’ wants to keep growing his enterprises.

He said: ‘I’m always looking.’

The Deck in Emsworth marina will be offering a ‘family style’ barbecue costing £25 per person – and £18 per person for a vegetarian option – on Thursday, July 28.