The Square Cow pub in Wickham set to close as owner deems business unprofitable - but new restaurant will take its place
However The Square Cow, a traditional pub in Wickham Square, will reopen after a substantial refit as ‘No1 The Square’, ‘a top Brasserie specialising in seafood’ which will be run in partnership with the Quob Park Estate.
Pub landlord Frank Dixie said: ‘The reasons are what every publican is going through. I like to have a lovely pub with lovely people – but it comes at a price. I just don’t want to inflate all our prices to stay alive. I’d much rather rethink the formula and that’s what I’ve done.
‘Things won’t change dramatically, it just won’t be a pub. Every pub I know is struggling one or another. Either with staff or costs or working all hours under the sun just to stay alive. We’re all having to reinvent ourselves and I’ve gone in a different direction, that’s all. It’s not a matter of us not investing, it’s a matter of not investing in something that isn’t ever likely to make a profit.’
Frank announced the decision to close on Sunday, June 11 in a social media post in a local community group. Some Wickham residents expressed their sadness about the closure while others shared concern for Quob Park’s influence in the area. The business already owns ‘The Old Tea House’ in The Square.
Frank acknowledged that customers are frustrated at being left with limited pub options in the area, but are failing to consider the challenges faced by pub landlords. He said that the reaction was ‘to be expected’ and added that Quob Park are ‘very invested in Wickham’ but will only be involved with his restaurant in a supportive capacity. No1 The Square will specialise in a seafood menu and serve a selection of bottled beers from ‘all over the world’.
The extensive refit will see the venue closed for between four and six weeks. From the end of last year, The Square Cow attempted to bring in more revenue by opening as a cafe during quieter hours.