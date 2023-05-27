4 . Southsea Marina

Next on our list is Southsea Marina. The site is home to the Southsea Marina Angling club, which has an annual membership fee of £20. Kelley's Hero Charters is a business based in Southsea Marina which offers fishing trips for experienced and novice anglers. Chartering an entire boat costs £600 while joining a group of up to eight people on a nine hour fishing trip costs £65 per person. Photo: -