Things to do: Here are seven of the best fishing spots in and around Portsmouth - including in Southsea and Cosham

Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend and May half term holidays, families may be looking for ways to make the most of the warm weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th May 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Portsmouth, as the UK’s only island city, attracts thousands of visitors every year who come to to enjoy its waters. Fishing is therefore a popular passtime in the city, and we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to cast off in the Portsmouth area.

Here are seven fishing spots in and around Portsmouth.

1. Fishing spots in Portsmouth

Here are seven fishing spots in the Portsmouth area. Photo: -

The end of South Parade Pier is a popular year-round fishing spot, with rods available to rent from the Best of British Food Kiosk. According to VisitPortsmouth, here you can catch mackerel, bream, bass, mullet, pollack and more.

2. South Parade Pier

Another popular destination for anglers is Eastney Pier. According to VisitPortsmouth, this is a good location to catch mackerel, bream, bass, mullet, pollack and plenty more.

3. Eastney Pier

Next on our list is Southsea Marina. The site is home to the Southsea Marina Angling club, which has an annual membership fee of £20. Kelley's Hero Charters is a business based in Southsea Marina which offers fishing trips for experienced and novice anglers. Chartering an entire boat costs £600 while joining a group of up to eight people on a nine hour fishing trip costs £65 per person.

4. Southsea Marina

