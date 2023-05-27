Things to do: Here are seven of the best fishing spots in and around Portsmouth - including in Southsea and Cosham
Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend and May half term holidays, families may be looking for ways to make the most of the warm weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th May 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Portsmouth, as the UK’s only island city, attracts thousands of visitors every year who come to to enjoy its waters. Fishing is therefore a popular passtime in the city, and we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to cast off in the Portsmouth area.
Here are seven fishing spots in and around Portsmouth.
