7 of the best cycle routes in and around Portsmouth including Hayling Island and Southsea seafront

With summer just around the corner, getting out on a bicycle is becoming more and more enticing – and Portsmouth has several scenic cycling routes.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th May 2023, 23:21 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 23:21 BST

Portsea Island itself is relatively flat, which makes it an ideal place to cruise around on two wheels. We’ve put together a list of the best cycling routes in and around Portsmouth, from Portsdown Hill to the Isle of Wight.

NOW READ: Queen Elizabeth Country Park has opened a new mountain bike trail

Some routes on the list will require part of the journey to be made by ferry or train.

NOW READ: What it's like to cycle in Portsmouth - How safe it feels, where are the best routes and how much traffic there is

Here are seven scenic cycle routes in and around Portsmouth.

1. Fabulous cycle routes

Here are seven scenic cycle routes in and around Portsmouth.

Bikes travel free on the Hayling Island Ferry, which departs from Eastney and costs £3 each way. The island itself is rural, with plenty of areas two explore by bike - including the signposted 'Hayling Billy Path'.

2. Hayling Island

2. Hayling Island

While riding up the hill itself will prove challenging for even the fittest cyclist, the view from the top is an unrivalled vista of the city.

3. Portsdown Hill

3. Portsdown Hill

When the current Southsea sea defence maintenance works are complete - scheduled for 2028 - it will be possible to cycle around the entirety of Portsea Island by following the coastal path. The majority of the route is accessible in the meantime and is a scenic journey which takes the traveller along the seafront, past Southsea Castle and other notable landmarks.

4. Portsmouth Coastal Path

4. Portsmouth Coastal Path

