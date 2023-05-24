7 of the best cycle routes in and around Portsmouth including Hayling Island and Southsea seafront
With summer just around the corner, getting out on a bicycle is becoming more and more enticing – and Portsmouth has several scenic cycling routes.
Portsea Island itself is relatively flat, which makes it an ideal place to cruise around on two wheels. We’ve put together a list of the best cycling routes in and around Portsmouth, from Portsdown Hill to the Isle of Wight.
Some routes on the list will require part of the journey to be made by ferry or train.
