4 . Portsmouth Coastal Path

Pictured is Eastney Beach. When the current Southsea sea defence maintenance works are complete - scheduled for 2028 - it will be possible to cycle around the entirety of Portsea Island by following the coastal path. The majority of the route is accessible in the meantime and is a scenic journey which takes the traveller along the seafront, past Southsea Castle and other notable landmarks. Photo: -