People in Portsmouth were treated to a celebration of Thai culture this weekend at a returning festival on Southsea Common.

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival kicked off at 10.00am on Saturday, September 9 and carried on across the weekend. Visitors relished an array of food, music and other performances on offer – as well as enjoying other cultural mainstays like massage.

The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm.

Entertainment this year will included Lady Boy shows, a Thai costume fashion show, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, sword fighting shows, Thai pre-fight war dances, and a Thai boxing demo.

You can find out more about the festival on the event’s Facebook page.

Here are 19 photos taken on the first day of the event.

