News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Things to do in Portsmouth: 19 pictures of people enjoying food, massages and music at Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival 2023

People in Portsmouth were treated to a celebration of Thai culture this weekend at a returning festival on Southsea Common.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival kicked off at 10.00am on Saturday, September 9 and carried on across the weekend. Visitors relished an array of food, music and other performances on offer – as well as enjoying other cultural mainstays like massage.

NOW READ: Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival returns this weekend after it was postponed by bad weather

The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm.

Entertainment this year will included Lady Boy shows, a Thai costume fashion show, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, sword fighting shows, Thai pre-fight war dances, and a Thai boxing demo.

You can find out more about the festival on the event’s Facebook page.

Here are 19 photos taken on the first day of the event.

Pictured is: Anthony, Sky, Carly and Daisy Read enjoy the day Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Southsea Thai and Craft Festival 2023

Pictured is: Anthony, Sky, Carly and Daisy Read enjoy the day Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Thai dancers entertained the visitors. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Southsea Thai and Craft Festival 2023

Pictured is: Thai dancers entertained the visitors. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Sarah King from Portsmouth receives a Thai massage Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Southsea Thai and Craft Festival 2023

Pictured is: Sarah King from Portsmouth receives a Thai massage Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: One of the many stalls at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Southsea Thai and Craft Festival 2023

Pictured is: One of the many stalls at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ThaiPortsmouthSouthsea