The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival will take place across Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, kicking off at 10.00am.

The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm.

Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is a popular annual event held on Southsea Common. Picture: Keith Woodland

It comes highly anticipated after almost a month’s wait following its intitial cancellation – and according to the Met Office, this weekend has some much more favourable weather in store for the event.

The festival will host a range of exciting shows to watch including Thai traditional dances from all regions, sword fighting shows, Thai pre-fight war dances, a Thai boxing demo,

Entertainment this year will include Lady Boy shows, a Thai costume fashion show, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony and plenty of live music to enjoy.

People will also have the opportunity to take part in the ‘I’m British, Get me out of here’ eating competition.

There will be a beer garden, some children’s rides and Thai food up for grabs throughout the day also and there will be vegetarian, vegan and halal food options.