Things to do in Portsmouth: 9 photos from Fort Nelson's Firepower at the Fort historical re-enactment event

History enthusiasts marvelled as antique weaponry was fired during a free event at Fort Nelson.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST

The fort, on Portsdown Hill, invited visitors to experience the power and might of a range of artillery from the World Wars, including anti-tank guns and field artillery at the Firepower at The Fort event on Saturday, October 7.

Uniformed members of the Garrison Artillery Volunteers fired the artillery while gun crews and artillery experts were on hand to talk about the guns and the firing drills, as well as displays of small arms on site. Music, theatrical displays and face painting were also on offer.

Here are 9 pictures from the event:

Cliff Mandville (58) with a cartridge used by the 25 pounder guns in the firepower demonstration. Picture: Mike Cooter

1. Firepower at Fort Nelson

Cliff Mandville (58) with a cartridge used by the 25 pounder guns in the firepower demonstration. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

The 25 pounder guns used in the firepower display at Fort Nelson.

2. Firepower at Fort Nelson

The 25 pounder guns used in the firepower display at Fort Nelson. Photo: Mike Cooter

Vintage motorcycles on display at Fort Nelson. Picture: Mike Cooter

3. Firepower at Fort Nelson

Vintage motorcycles on display at Fort Nelson. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

One of the many of vintage vehicles on display at Fort Nelson. Picture: Mike Cooter

4. Firepower at Fort Nelson

One of the many of vintage vehicles on display at Fort Nelson. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

