The fort, on Portsdown Hill , invited visitors to experience the power and might of a range of artillery from the World Wars, including anti-tank guns and field artillery at the Firepower at The Fort event on Saturday, October 7.

Uniformed members of the Garrison Artillery Volunteers fired the artillery while gun crews and artillery experts were on hand to talk about the guns and the firing drills, as well as displays of small arms on site. Music, theatrical displays and face painting were also on offer.