Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wickham Charity Beer Festival – the event second of this year following another in April – saw guests enjoy more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders, delicious BBQ food and lively entertainment. Music was provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits.

NOW READ: Here are 7 activities to keep the whole family entertained this weekend including free live music

This year, a portion of proceeds made at the festival will be split between Larsen’s Pride and the Mayor of Winchester’s Charities.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...