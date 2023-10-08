Wickham Beer festival 2023: Here are 12 pictures of people enjoying pints while raising money for Hampshire charities
Thirsty punters were treated to glorious sunshine while they enjoyed pints and raised money for charity.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Oct 2023
The Wickham Charity Beer Festival – the event second of this year following another in April – saw guests enjoy more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders, delicious BBQ food and lively entertainment. Music was provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits.
This year, a portion of proceeds made at the festival will be split between Larsen’s Pride and the Mayor of Winchester’s Charities.
Here are 12 pictures of people having fun at the festival: