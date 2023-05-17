‘Brit-Pop Madness’ will see some of the decade’s most memorable hits will be performed by Brit-Pop tribute bands It Must Be Madness, Supersonics, Blurd and 19 Forever, at the free event hosted by Port Solent kicking off at 1pm on Saturday, May 27.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘The Brit-Pop Madness event is a real chance for fans of the Cool Britannia era to enjoy some fantastic live music from the 90s. It promises to be a bank holiday hit with plenty of great music and fun for everyone. It would be Madness to miss out.

‘Our wonderful bars and restaurants help to fund all our events so that you can enjoy them for free. Please support them where possible during your visit by purchasing your food and drink on site - doing so helps us continue to put on these events for you free of charge. We look forward to welcoming you to this fabulous free Brit-Pop event, part of our popular Port Solent Summer Mix Tape programme.’

Other upcoming events include Sounds of Summer on June 24 and the return of Totally Tributes on July 29 – both featuring legendary local tribute bands. More than 8,000 music lovers enjoyed the majestic sounds of Forever Queen, Kingz of Leon and Craig Jefferson and The Wonder of Elvis at the Royal Rhythms gig on May 7 to mark the King's Coronation.

