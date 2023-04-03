News you can trust since 1877
Pictured is Nelly, 3, having fun with the gang. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
In Pictures: Ghostbusters event at Port Solent in Portsmouth raises money for charity

Fantastic fundraising fun was had at Port Solent as the Ghostbusters dropped in to help to raise money for charity.

By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

A fantastic cast of characters from the Portsmouth Ghostbusters dressed up as the proton pack wearing heroes as well as other characters from the iconic films. But the star of the event on Saturday (April 1) was the screen-accurate Ecto-1 which was parked on site with visitors invited to pose for photos in exchange for a donation. The event raised £475 for Cancer Research UK.

To find out more about the Portsmouth Ghostbusters visit www.facebook.com/groups/portsmouthghostbusters

For more details about other Port Solent events, including the Waterside Markets which made a return on Sunday, visit portsolent.com/whatson.

ALSO READ: Popular waterside markets return to Port Solent which also prepares for a series of live music events

Pictured is Farley the Spaniel dressed up for fun. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Ghostbusters event at Port Solent

Pictured is Farley the Spaniel dressed up for fun. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

The Ghostbusters event raised money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Ghostbusters event at Port Solent

The Ghostbusters event raised money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Pictured is Martin Comber and Samantha Hornby recreating the roles of Dana and Louis Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Ghostbusters event at Port Solent

Pictured is Martin Comber and Samantha Hornby recreating the roles of Dana and Louis Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

4. Ghostbusters event at Port Solent

