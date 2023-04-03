In Pictures: Ghostbusters event at Port Solent in Portsmouth raises money for charity
Fantastic fundraising fun was had at Port Solent as the Ghostbusters dropped in to help to raise money for charity.
A fantastic cast of characters from the Portsmouth Ghostbusters dressed up as the proton pack wearing heroes as well as other characters from the iconic films. But the star of the event on Saturday (April 1) was the screen-accurate Ecto-1 which was parked on site with visitors invited to pose for photos in exchange for a donation. The event raised £475 for Cancer Research UK.
To find out more about the Portsmouth Ghostbusters visit www.facebook.com/groups/portsmouthghostbusters
For more details about other Port Solent events, including the Waterside Markets which made a return on Sunday, visit portsolent.com/whatson.