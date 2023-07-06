Westlands Farm Shop in Pricketts Hill, Shedfield, will stage its ‘Food Fare’ this weekend on Saturday, July 8 and the festivities will run from 10am to 3pm.

This year, stall will sell produce such as Bere Dairy Ice creams, cocktails from 3 Parts Drinks, Oates and Flour Bakery, Hill Farm Juice, and Bowman Ales. The 2023 festival will see a new addition as Wessex Historic Tractor Club invites visitors to explore a range of vintage agricultural vehicles.

Westlands Food Fare in 2022.

Kayleigh Collett from Westlands Farm Shop said the Food Fare is a great opportunity for the local community to discover local businesses right on their doorstep and the faces and families behind them.

Kayleigh added: ‘We are delighted to host our second Food Fare for people and families across Hampshire. It’s essential we celebrate all of the amazing local suppliers, farmers and producers to reinforce why supporting local business is so important. We will have lots of family orientated activities for both adults and children to enjoy. It will be a fun-filled day and we are excited to bring the local community together for another year to help support the local economy.’

Foodies can discover a diverse range of flavours from local farmers and producers, sample new creations and explore what Hampshire-based food and drink businesses have to offer.

Westlands Farm Shop will be hosting a barbecue with meat straight from its butchery to the grill, and there will be plenty of activities for children to get involved with such as a bouncy castle and a craft stall.

Westlands Farm Shop team members firing up the BBQ.

Westlands Food Fare is part of Hampshire Fare’s Food Festival that is taking place throughout July and August. The Hampshire Food Festival was established in 2000 by Hampshire Fare, a community interest company which promotes local produce. The full programme of events for this summer is available here. Among the line-up is the Southsea Food Festival, which returns on Saturday, July 15.