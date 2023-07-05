News you can trust since 1877
Comic Con 2023: Vanguard Comics set to host Gosport and Lee comic con at Lee Community Centre

Super heroes and comic book creations are set to be celebrated as plans are unveiled by a Gosport comic store to host a comic con event in the town.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:42 BST- 2 min read

The owner of Vanguard Comics, Mark Bennett, is currently in the process of organising a Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con which will take place at Lee Community Centre later this year welcoming traders of all sorts from across the area and it will see people selling toys, comics and much more.

The science-fiction event will take place on September 10 between 12noon and 5pm and everyone is invited.

Mark said: ‘The community centre I have used a lot for my other gaming group which I run is great so I wanted to make sure I could take something back and even though I left Lee-on-the-Solent, I want to involve everyone in this.

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans and the owner is now organising a Comic Con. Pictured - Cash, 5 and Cruz Croft, 3 from Portchester Photos by Alex ShuteStar Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans and the owner is now organising a Comic Con. Pictured - Cash, 5 and Cruz Croft, 3 from Portchester Photos by Alex Shute
    ‘There have been other comic cons in Gosport in the past but not for the past few years and I want it to be a bit of game fair with toys on sale and comics.

    ‘At the end of the day, what I am hoping is that people get enjoyment out of it and everyone has a good time- it is worth the while.

    ‘I am going to have a busy week.’

    The owner is also hosting a Batman Day on September 16 which will welcome cosplayers who are going to be dressed up as the superhero.

    For more information about the upcoming events that are taking place, visit the comic store’s social media or website.

    Click here to visit the website.

    Click here to visit the social media account.

