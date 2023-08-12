News you can trust since 1877
Thinks to do in Fareham: artisanal market returns to West Street with traders selling gifts, clothes and baked goods

An artisanal market will take over Fareham’s town centre today, with locals invited to browse stalls selling unique handmade products.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

Fareham’s Artisan Market, hosted by Funyard Events and Fareham Borough Council, will run from 10.00am to 4.00pm in the pedestrian area of West Street, Fareham. Around 20 local businesses will be selling their wares, including baked good, paintings, candles, soap, children’s clothings and refreshments served from a “horsebox bar”.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: what's on this weekend including Portsea Carnival and Fiesta! at the Guildhall

In a social media post, a council spokesperson said: “Come along and support our local brands, artists and crafters.”

The market will return later this year on Saturday, October 14. Funyard Events hosts outdoor fairs and makers’ markets across Hampshire and the rest of the UK. Later this year, it will be holding the Portsmouth Autumn Fair at St Mary’s Church, Fratton – described on the organisers’ website as a “not to be missed event.”

To find out all the details about Fareham’s Artisan Market, visit the event Facebook page.

