Fareham’s Artisan Market, hosted by Funyard Events and Fareham Borough Council, will run from 10.00am to 4.00pm in the pedestrian area of West Street, Fareham. Around 20 local businesses will be selling their wares, including baked good, paintings, candles, soap, children’s clothings and refreshments served from a “horsebox bar”.

In a social media post, a council spokesperson said: “Come along and support our local brands, artists and crafters.”

The market will return later this year on Saturday, October 14. Funyard Events hosts outdoor fairs and makers’ markets across Hampshire and the rest of the UK. Later this year, it will be holding the Portsmouth Autumn Fair at St Mary’s Church, Fratton – described on the organisers’ website as a “not to be missed event.”