Things to do in Portsmouth: what's on this weekend including Portsea Carnival and Fiesta! at the Guildhall

Whatever the weather may bring this weekend, we’ve put together a list of things to do for the whole family to enjoy.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

There is plenty of entertainment and action taking place between Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Hayling Island and further afield. Here are six things to do in and around Portsmouth this weekend:

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Here are 5 things to do this weekend.Here are 5 things to do this weekend.
Fiesta at Portsmouth Guildhall

A brand new Mexican inspired party comes to Portsmouth Guildhall this Saturday.

FIESTA features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas and lots of fun and games. For more info see: www.portsmouthfiesta.com.

Carnival goers at Queens Street, Portmouth in 2022. Photo by Matthew ClarkCarnival goers at Queens Street, Portmouth in 2022. Photo by Matthew Clark
Carnival goers at Queens Street, Portmouth in 2022. Photo by Matthew Clark

A new mental-health benefit festival is coming to Gosport this weekend. R;pplefest will kick off at midday at St John's Church, Forton Road, Gosport on Saturday, August 12. The family friendly festival will feature live music, DJ sets, inspirational speakers, mindfulness tents and food and drink stalls. Read more here: R;pplefest charity festival will bring together live music and mental health awareness after Stubbington Man's suicide.

Portsea Carnival

The annual Portsea Carnival returns this Saturday and will take place in Queen Street, Portsea. The spectacular event – including music and a colourful procession – begins at midday on Saturday.

Car boot sale at Cascades Shopping Centre

Portsmouth’s popular car boot sale – usually held on Southsea Common – will be held in the carpark of the Cascades Shopping Centre this Sunday for the second time as part of a trial. Trading runs 07.30am to 13.00pm, with plenty of bargains on offer. Find out all the details here.

