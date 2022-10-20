West End House, 288 West Street, will be going under the hammer with a £500,000 guide price.

It is listed at the Acuitus commercial property auction, which will take place on November 3.

West End House, near Fareham railway station, is up for auction with a guide price of £500,000. Picture: Acuitus auctioneers.

David Margolis, of Acuitus, said: ‘Given its location opposite the station and its substantial site area, this property has potential for residential redevelopment or a change of use.’

The office building comprises of 6,474 sq ft of space and 33 car parking spaces.

It is directly opposite Fareham railway station, situated just off of Station Roundabout.

The area around the building has a mixture of commercial and residential properties, including an Aldi Supermarket and roadside operators such as Kwik-Fit and Beaver Tool Hire.

It was previously leased to Brutton & Co Solicitors at £48,500 a year.