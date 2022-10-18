The property is in the heart of Portsmouth, a five-minute drive to the M275, and less than a 10-minute walk to the nearest recreational facilities.

The nicely presented home is a semi-open plan with a laminate effect in the reception rooms as well as light colouring to make the rooms bright and spacious.

Upstairs is two bedrooms, one being a large double at the front, and a small double at the back of the house, both of which are painted plain white making it ideal for buyers to put their own touch on them.

There is a trendy and modern bathroom upstairs and the house also has a utility room which houses the boiler, washing machine, dishwasher and further storage space.

The back garden has a combination of both greenery and patio space which will be perfect for entertaining in the summer months.

If you are interested in the property, contact Chinneck Shaw estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

