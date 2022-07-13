TK Maxx has removed the Gardener's Eden Blue Egg Chair from sale due to potential injury risks.

A statement from the business said it was pulling the seat from sale as a precautionary measure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can return the garden chair to TK Maxx and Homesense stores for a full refund. Picture: MAX NASH/AFP via Getty Images.

‘We have identified a quality issue with the Gardener’s Eden Blue Egg Chair,’ TK Maxx said.

‘It is possible for the chair to tip over or collapse during use which may cause an injury.

‘This issue does not affect any other styles of hanging chairs.’

The garden chair was also on sale in all Homesense stores.

It was on sale between May 2021 and June 2022.

Customers are advised to look for the product codes 013077, 035896, 035904, 035908 or 035912, on any receipts.

The furniture can be returned, and people can get their money back in full.

TK Maxx added: ‘The safety of our customers is very important to us and we are taking this action as a precaution.

‘If you purchased the product, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.

‘For further enquiries, please contact customer services.’