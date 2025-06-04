Big changes are coming for one of the UK’s most loved fashion names 👀

Topshop is planning a return to the high street with permanent standalone stores

Managing director Michelle Wilson confirmed work is underway to establish a store presence

A physical retail comeback is expected this autumn via a single wholesale partner

A website relaunch is also planned for August

Likely store locations include London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and other major cities

An iconic UK fashion brand is poised to make a bold return to the British high street, with plans for permanent standalone stores now officially in development.

Speaking to Drapers, managing director Michelle Wilson revealed that Topshop is actively working on re-establishing a physical presence on Britain’s high streets.

“We will have a permanent store presence at some point,” she confirmed. “That’s something that we’re working on all the time.”

Wilson said that Topshop will re-emerge in physical retail this autumn through a partnership with a single wholesale retailer.

“I’m excited to see Topshop back in person,” she said. “I think the partner that we are collaborating with is an incredible partner. I think it will surprise a few people.”

(Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Before then, Topshop has “something planned in August” to reintroduce the brand in real life, she teased — promising a more “semi-permanent” experience than a one day-day -pop-up event that took place last year.

The much-anticipated relaunch of Topshop.com and Topman.com is also slated for August.

Following Arcadia’s collapse, Asos acquired Topshop, Topman, and Miss Selfridge for £330 million.

In September 2024, it sold a 75% stake in Topshop and Topman to holding company Heartland for £135 million, forming a joint venture that appears central to the brand’s physical retail revival.

Where could new Topshop stores be located?

While specific locations have yet to be announced, the news hints at a potential rollout of standalone Topshop shops across the UK — a significant milestone following the brand’s turbulent exit from brick-and-mortar retail.

Any future rollout of standalone Topshop stores is likely to focus on major UK cities and key regional shopping destinations where the brand previously had a strong presence.

London, particularly central areas like Oxford Street or Westfield, would be a natural choice for a flagship store, given its footfall, tourist appeal, and symbolic value for a high street comeback.

Other likely candidates include Manchester and Birmingham, both of which have large shopping centres — the Trafford Centre and Bullring respectively — and a track record of hosting major fashion brands.

Cities like Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, and Bristol also stand out as potential locations due to their vibrant retail scenes and youthful demographics. In Scotland, Edinburgh could be another strong contender, especially given its mix of tourists and students.

There’s also a good chance that Topshop could return to well-performing shopping centres in towns such as Milton Keynes, Reading, or Newcastle, where strong regional catchment areas have supported similar fashion-led offerings.

