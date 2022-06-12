Tortilla is expanding into the city and will be moving into Gunwharf Quays.

The new restaurant, which will be located in the Spinnaker Quarter, is due to open on Saturday, June 18.

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

However there will be a chance to get a sneak peak and even a free meal on Friday.

If you register here and pop down to the new restaurant between 12-2pm you can get a free lunch!

For customers unable to make it, the store will also be offering 2-for-1 on main meals when dining in from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24.

Seating up to 46 people, across one floor with both inside and outside tables, the restaurant’s opening will create 25-30 new jobs for local people across front-of-house, kitchen, and management roles.

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings (142386-743)

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director for Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are thrilled to be welcoming Tortilla to Gunwharf Quays. Tortilla’s arrival will offer our guests an enhanced range of ‘grab-and-go’ food options. We are confident that our guests will love the authentic Mexican options on offer at Tortilla.’