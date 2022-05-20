Tortilla to open first restaurant in Portsmouth at Gunwharf Quays

A MEXICAN chain is set to open its first restaurant in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:03 pm

Tortilla is expanding into the city and will be moving into Gunwharf Quays next month.

The new restaurant, which will be located in the Spinnaker Quarter, is due to open on Friday, June 17.

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

It is Tortilla’s 50th site in the UK and first in Portsmouth.

Seating up to 46 people, across one floor with both inside and outside tables, the restaurant’s opening will create 25-30 new jobs for local people across front-of-house, kitchen, and management roles.

Tortilla is the latest addition to Gunwharf Quays, following the opening of Bubble CiTea in January.

A number of new shops including Champion, Nike Unite and Havaianas and Happy Sock have opened so far in 2022.

This week, the shopping centre announced that an ‘upgraded’ Adidas store will be opening in the near future.

Tortilla say ‘further information’ about the restaurant will be made available nearer to the opening date.

