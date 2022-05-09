Travelodge have 20 opportunities open in the county, for reception team member and housekeeping team member roles.

The business is keen to receive applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelodge have 20 job openings in Hampshire, and are keen to hear from all applicants, including Ukrainian refugees who have a right to work in the UK. Pictured is a Travelodge in Quay Street, Southampton.

Hannah Thomson, chief people officer at Travelodge, said: ‘Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and there has never been a better time than now to join a sector that can open a door to endless opportunities.

‘We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season in Hampshire, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.’

Nationally, Travelodge are advertising 700 available jobs.

People from Ukraine need to have authorised paperwork, showing they have the right to work in the UK.

The company are offering a range of benefits depending on your circumstances.

These include concessions for parents such as flexible working hours around the school run, and jobs close to their homes.

Other employee benefits include 50 per cent off Travelodge hotel rooms, room discounts for friends and family, discounts on Sleepeezee beds and mattresses, as well as at other retailers, and a pension scheme with employer contributions – among others.

Ms Thomson said: ‘Our in-house management development programme has helped hundreds of entry level colleagues into a management job.’