A group of about 30 drivers mustered outside the company’s Portsmouth offices in Lakeside Northarbour to pass on a stern message.

They have made demands to Uber that either the rate being paid must be increased by at least 10p a mile on all trips, or that Uber UK reduces its commission from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

A letter sent to the company by south coast drivers says this is ‘to reflect the increased costs being carried by the driver population as a result of the current fuel crisis, and the general increase in the cost of living index.’

Uber drivers from Portsmouth outside the company's city office at 1000 Lakeside to protest about the rising cost of working, and to ask for help Picture: Sophie Murray

They have also asked that Uber reviews its pricing structure on long trips for Portsmouth drivers. While there was an increase for short trips last year, the amount drivers get paid for long trips has reduced, often to below £1 a mile - which drivers say is not enough.

Peter Sutherland is the trade representative for Uber drivers in Portsmouth and went to see the company to take the drivers’ requests.

‘Because of this particular aspect of the fuel crisis we are bleeding money here and it can’t continue,’ he said. ‘If it does continue and Uber doesn’t do anything we will have to take action. We will switch off the app at critical times if they don’t listen to our concerns.

Uber drivers representative Peter Sutherland

‘It’s a similar picture around the country.’

George Sorin Iurea, 38, of Portsmouth has been an Uber driver for four years. He said Uber does not pay as much as rival taxi firms, and that the price per mile as well as the price of fuel is the problem.

‘I only work to survive,’ he said, saying that a five-hour shift between 6pm and 11pm would only make between £100 and £125, and that he has to pay for fuel and car maintenance as well.

Mahala Dyer, Dante Damien and Kim Brodie, all of Portsmouth, agreed. They said they ‘love their job’ but the conditions have made it harder to work.

From left, Mahala Dyer, Dante Damien and Kim Brodie

‘I feel valued by my customers even if they do not tip,’ said Kim. ‘People should not be embarrassed by a small tip as that can really help drivers’

Dante said that it was not just the cost of fuel but that the cost of parts and servicing a car had gone up too.’Uber are a big company - they need to look at this.’

And Mahala added that Uber’s complaints system should be overhauled. She said that if drivers face a complaint - even if unfounded - they can be blocked from working for three days. If they are vindicated and it is proved that the driver has done nothing wrong, they can still lose out on perks and work.

An Uber spokesman said: ‘We are always looking at how we can help drivers reduce their costs and maximise their earnings, and we recognise that rising fuel costs are an issue at the moment.

‘All eligible drivers on Uber are also guaranteed at least the National Living Wage, holiday pay and access to a pension plan. This means drivers earn with greater security, helping them to plan for their futures while maintaining the flexibility that is integral to the private-hire industry.’

