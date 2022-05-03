The delivery service teamed up with the supermarket giant to expand its grocery delivery service.

Uber said its couriers will now be responsible for making deliveries of Tesco products, ordered via the supermarket’s Whoosh service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has teamed up with Uber to help expand its rapid grocery delivery service, it has been announced. Uber said its network of Uber Eats couriers will now be responsible for making deliveries of Tesco products ordered via the supermarket's Whoosh service. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Supermarkets are keen to cash in on the demand for rapid delivery that grew during the pandemic.

Many of them have signed up to food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Tesco preferred to develop its own platform because margins charged for rapid delivery are sometimes seen as excessively high.

The supermarket launched its Whoosh service, which aims to deliver food and drinks in under 60 minutes, in May 2021.

It now covers 200 Express Stores across the UK.

Fees for deliveries are higher than those made via its traditional online grocery service.

Portsmouth is among many cities in the UK where the scheme is being launched.

Altogether, national 20 stores have taken up the service, including Edinburgh, Bradford, Portsmouth, Norwich, St Albans and Letchworth.

Bosses said the partnership will help reach its target of offering the service from 600 stores by the end of the year.

Alex Troughton, head of new verticals and grocery at Uber Eats UK, said: ‘It’s clear the needs of businesses and consumers have been rapidly evolving in recent years and that trend is accelerating.

‘This exciting new partnership will harness the best of Uber’s technology to power superfast Tesco deliveries across the UK.