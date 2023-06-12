News you can trust since 1877
Waitrose slash prices of more than 200 products including supermarket staples - see discounts

Waitrose has slashed the price of more than 200 products as part of a £100 million investment plan to lower customer bills.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The supermarket has cut the cost of more than 100 products by at least 10 per cent, with everyday items such as bread and mince receiving some of the biggest reductions. The price of an 800g Waitrose soft white medium loaf has been cut by 13 per cent, from £1.15 to £1.

Meanwhile, the cost of a 500g pack of beef mince has been reduced by 11 per cent, from £3.55 to £3.15. Other reduced items include cupboard staples such as butter, tomato ketchup and caster sugar, as well as cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

Waitrose is cutting the price of over 200 of their products. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.Waitrose is cutting the price of over 200 of their products. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.
A 450g pack of Waitrose watermelon chunks now costs £3.95, down 21 per cent from £5. Additionally, a 150ml bottle of Waitrose Caesar dressing is now £1.25, down 13 per cent from £1.45.

This is the second time the supermarket has cut its prices this year, having lowered the cost of more than 300 products in February. Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose, said: ‘We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

‘We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us. We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.’

