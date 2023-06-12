The supermarket has cut the cost of more than 100 products by at least 10 per cent, with everyday items such as bread and mince receiving some of the biggest reductions. The price of an 800g Waitrose soft white medium loaf has been cut by 13 per cent, from £1.15 to £1.

Meanwhile, the cost of a 500g pack of beef mince has been reduced by 11 per cent, from £3.55 to £3.15. Other reduced items include cupboard staples such as butter, tomato ketchup and caster sugar, as well as cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

Waitrose is cutting the price of over 200 of their products. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

A 450g pack of Waitrose watermelon chunks now costs £3.95, down 21 per cent from £5. Additionally, a 150ml bottle of Waitrose Caesar dressing is now £1.25, down 13 per cent from £1.45.

This is the second time the supermarket has cut its prices this year, having lowered the cost of more than 300 products in February. Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose, said: ‘We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.