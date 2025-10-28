This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hundreds of thousands of families could see their energy bills cut by £150 this winter 📨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 250,000 households in England and Wales are receiving letters confirming a £150 energy bill discount this week

The payment forms part of the expanded Warm Home Discount scheme, now helping over six million homes across the UK

Most will get the £150 automatically, while some may need to confirm their electricity account details

The discount aims to ease pressure as Ofgem’s price cap rises to £1,755 for a typical household

Eligibility covers those on Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit) or low-income households with high energy costs

Hundreds of thousands of families are set to receive some welcome news through the post this week, as confirmation letters go out for a £150 energy bills discount to help with rising costs this winter.

More than 250,000 households across England and Wales will begin receiving letters from Tuesday, October 28 confirming their eligibility for the payment, part of the expanded Warm Home Discount scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government says over six million households in total across England, Scotland, and Wales will receive the support before January.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Letters will be dropping on doormats across the country this week containing welcome news for hundreds of thousands of families.”

The support comes as households brace for higher winter costs. Ofgem’s price cap rose by 2% on October 1, pushing the average dual-fuel bill for a typical household up to £1,755 per year.

Over 250,000 households in England and Wales are receiving letters confirming a £150 energy bill discount this week (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Do you need to do anything?

The £150 discount will be automatically applied to most eligible customers’ electricity bills, meaning they won’t need to do anything to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some households may be asked to provide further details, such as confirming the name and account number on their electricity bill, to make sure the payment reaches the right person.

Those who need to take this step will be given a helpline number in their letter. Miliband added: “This Government is determined to tackle energy affordability, and I’d urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to do so quickly.”

Who is eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount?

Eligibility for the £150 Warm Home Discount depends on your income, energy supplier, and the type of benefits you receive, but you’ll usually qualify automatically if:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or

You’re on a low income and have high energy costs, based on data shared between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), HMRC, and your energy supplier.

If you’re in the second group, the Government uses existing records, such as your benefit claims and property type, to decide eligibility.

Again, you don’t need to apply, but may receive a letter asking you to confirm some details (for example, your electricity account information) to make sure you get the discount.

The scheme was widened last year by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, extending support to an additional 2.7 million families.

“This cash injection will help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited,” he said. “Only through our clean energy mission can we get bills down for everyone in the long run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £150 discount won’t solve the energy crisis, but for many, it could mean the difference between keeping the heating on or cutting back this winter.

If you don’t qualify for either the Warm Home Discount or the Winter Fuel Payment, don’t fret. There are plenty of alternative means of winter support at your disposal.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse