Ways to improve high streets in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, according to our readers
With the seemingly never-ending rise of online shopping, and the cost of living crisis making things even harder, Commercial Road and other high streets in the Portsmouth area are considered less attractive places to visit than they once were.
Smaller places with lower footfall, including Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, are also feeling the pinch. Efforts are being made to make improvements.
Gosport High Street is receiving regeneration funding this year. Regeneration plans for the centres of Havant and Waterlooville have also been lined up.
Even with these plans being put in place, questions remain as to whether these high streets can become more attractive places to visit. We asked our readers for their opinions.