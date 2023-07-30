News you can trust since 1877
Ways to improve high streets in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, according to our readers

Protecting and improving our high streets has been a topic of concern amongst our readers for a long while.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

With the seemingly never-ending rise of online shopping, and the cost of living crisis making things even harder, Commercial Road and other high streets in the Portsmouth area are considered less attractive places to visit than they once were.

Smaller places with lower footfall, including Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, are also feeling the pinch. Efforts are being made to make improvements.

Gosport High Street is receiving regeneration funding this year. Regeneration plans for the centres of Havant and Waterlooville have also been lined up.

Even with these plans being put in place, questions remain as to whether these high streets can become more attractive places to visit. We asked our readers for their opinions.

Chris Treleaven said: “Free parking, better/more shops, entertainment places (bowling alley, cinema, stuff like that), more security so people feel safe, and I’ve saved the best for last, BRING BACK THE FOOD COURT!"

1. Commercial Road

The lack of enticing shops was a common theme among our readers. Nerine Schlick said: “We need actual shops in Commercial Road, it’s dire down there! A real let down to a flagship city. I live here and don’t want to go shopping there! We need a department store, better shoe shops, put M&S back in!"

2. Commercial Road

Referring to Fareham, Claudia Rose-Dunn said: “Primark and a bigger soft play. I would certainly spend more time and money if these were in the precinct. There's plenty of empty units. They need to step up their game. There's plenty of people asking for it but nothing is being done, just more and more empty units.”

3. Fareham High Street

Linda Comlay raises some general points of concern, common among a lot of our readers. She said: “Free parking and lower business rates would be an encouragement for independent businesses.”

4. Commercial Road and other high streets

