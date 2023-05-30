As part of Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) the council has restored many properties in the town’s high street but there is ‘no additional funding expected’.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Applications are still open for Historic England-funded shopfront grants and more will be awarded this year. The shopfront grants have two stages. Stage 1 is a development grant and stage 2 is a shopfront improvement grant. In total 21 grants have been made so far as part of the HSHAZ.

A project to revamp historic buildings in Gosport town centre has seen the restoration of the Royal Arms Hotel's distinctive facade

‘The project’s flagship scheme – the restoration of the Royal Arms Hotel’s distinctive façade – is now almost complete and due to be completed by summer, thanks to the Historic England funding.

‘Five buildings have so far benefited from repair work, with an additional two buildings receiving funding in spring 2023. These are 27 Stoke Road (New Bengal) and 29 Stoke Road (vacant). Another two shopfront grants will be awarded in the summer.

‘Eight more shops in the High Street and in North Cross Street are due to get new signs in the spring. Black Rose Barbers has had their sign painted recently, with Imagination Refinery, 51/52 High Street scheduled next.

‘In addition, the Gosport Cultural Consortium, which is part of the HSHAZ, will be holding some events this year to help reinvigorate the area. These include the Hi Street Fest and Give it a Go.

‘There is £200,000 available via the council’s Heritage Grants and these funds can also be used on revitalising shopfronts. This funding is separate from HSHAZ.’

A Historic England spokesperson added: ‘Our funding is continuing to be spent in Gosport via the ongoing High Street Heritage Action Zone, and the original Heritage Action Zone.

‘Various projects are underway, including more shopfront improvements and work to transform an empty shop on the High Street into the Imagination Refinery – this is a collaboration with The Makers Guild to bring unused spaces back to life by opening them up to local artists and as a home for cultural activities and events for the community.