It has a number of pubs across the Portsmouth area, including Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Square.

But over the year’s the chain has seen a lot of major changes to its drinks menu.

Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guiildhall Walk. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171243-1)

A number of popular alcoholic beverages and spirits are no longer available.

Here is a list of some of the drinks you can no-longer get:

Champagne

In 2018, it was announced that Wetherspoons would be stop selling champagne and instead sell other sparkling wine. This included the introduction of Wolf Blass Sparkling Brut to the menu.

Jägermeister

The popular spirit, famously mixed together with energy drinks to make ‘Jägerbombs’, was axed from the menu in 2018 as well. It was replaced by Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England.

Fosters

Popular lager Fosters is no longer available at Wetherspoons pubs, after it changed supplier from Heineken to Budweiser.

Strongbow Original and Strongbow Dark Fruit

Strongbow ciders are no longer on the menu at Spoons, it has been replaced by Stowford Press.

Heineken

Another casualty of the change from Heineken to Budweiser.

Kronenbourg 1664

Kronenbourg is no longer on the menu at Spoons pubs.

John Smiths