Wetherspoons January sale: Full list of pubs selling cheap pints, spirits, food and soft drinks
A PUB franchise is selling pints and other alcoholic drinks are at rock bottom prices.
Wetherspoons is launching a January sale, with eleven participating pubs in and around Portsmouth. Prices will be reduced on a range of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and meals between January 3 and 17.
The draught beers and ciders in the list include Carlsberg, Bud Light (£1.89), Guinness, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider, Stowford Press Apple Cider (£1.89), Ruddles Best (£1.29) and Worthington's. A range of spirits are also on the sale, including Bell's whisky (25ml measure with mixer at £1.29, Gordon's gin, Duppy White rum and four flavours of AU vodka.
Soft and hot drinks such as Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max (99p), R. Whites Lemonade, Pepsi Max Cherry, Lavazza coffee (with free refills – 99p), tea and hot chocolate are on offer at lower prices, as well as low and non-alcoholic beer – Beck's Blue (£1.29), Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger.
There are also deals across a range of food. Manager of The John Jacques, Christopher Read, said: ‘Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.’
The list of participating pubs include: The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Guildhall Walk
The John Jacques, Fratton
The Sir John Baker, North End
Sir Alec Rose, The Boardwalk, Port Solent
The Lord Palmerston, Southsea
The First Post, Cosham High Street
The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, Fareham
The Star, Gosport High Street
The Parchment Makers, Havant
The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville