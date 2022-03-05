Prices are taken from petrolprices.com, and are correct to within the last three days.

Petrol prices have struck new record highs and the cost of everyday items such as stamps jumped further this week.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Financial experts have warned that ‘at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices’ as the conflict in Ukraine helps to stoke the cost of living crisis further.

Data from Experian Catalist said the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 153.50p on Thursday, up from 152.20p on Wednesday.

The RAC has urged for support from the Treasury as the figures also showed that the cost of diesel rose from 155.79p to a record 157.47p over the same period.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.

It comes after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 5.5 per cent in January, although it is expected to accelerate once again.

PORTSMOUTH

Sainsbury’s Farlington – 145.9p

Tesco Northarbour – 146.9p

BP Commercial Road (All Saints) – 148.9p

Esso Copnor Road – 149.9p

Asda – 150.3p

Shell Kettering Terrace (Mile End Road) – 150.9p

Esso Milton Road – 150.9p

Shell Eastern Road Farlington – 151.9p

Tesco Fratton Way – 151.9p

BP Eastern Road – 152.9p

Esso Kingston Road – 154.9p

BP Northern Road – 156.9p

Esso Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge – 157.9p

FAREHAM

Asda – 145.7p

Sainsbury’s Broadcut – 147.0p

BP, Portchester – 152.9p

GOSPORT

Shell, Alverstoke – 151.9p

BP Brockhurst Road – 154.9p

Esso Gosport – 154.9p

Harvest Energy, Grange Road – 157.7p

HAVANT

Asda, Larchwood Ave, Bedhampton – 147.7p

Hayling Island Service Station – 147.8p

BP Park Lane Service Station – 151.9p

Esso Hayling Island – 156.9p

WATERLOOVILLE

Sainsbury’s, Hambledon Road – 144.9p

Asda, Portland Road – 147.7p

BP, Elletra Avenue – 151.9p