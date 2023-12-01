News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Whiteley Shopping Centre set to welcome new Greggs store as chain confirms new Fareham site

A popular Hampshire retail destination is set to welcome a new food outlet as fast food chain Greggs expands to the site.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company, known for its baked goods like sausage rolls and pastry slices, will open a new shop in Whiteley Shopping Centre in Whiteley near Fareham – and shoppers don’t have long to wait.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Fareham Whiteley Shopping Centre next week.”

NOW READ: Greggs opens new Fareham shop

Greggs is opening a new branch in Whiteley Shopping Centre this month.Greggs is opening a new branch in Whiteley Shopping Centre this month.
Greggs is opening a new branch in Whiteley Shopping Centre this month.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move follows the recent relocation of Fareham’s Greggs store in West Street to a larger unit in the same street. The chain also recently launched its popular Christmas menu including the Festive Bake, Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette and all-new vegan-friendly Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake and Christmas Lunch Baguette.

New additions to the festive hot drink range include the all-new Orange Hot Chocolate and Orange Mocha, which join the returning Mint Hot Chocolate, Mint Mocha and Salted Caramel Latte.

Related topics:GreggsFarehamHampshireWest Street