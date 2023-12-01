A popular Hampshire retail destination is set to welcome a new food outlet as fast food chain Greggs expands to the site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company, known for its baked goods like sausage rolls and pastry slices, will open a new shop in Whiteley Shopping Centre in Whiteley near Fareham – and shoppers don’t have long to wait.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Fareham Whiteley Shopping Centre next week.”

NOW READ: Greggs opens new Fareham shop

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs is opening a new branch in Whiteley Shopping Centre this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move follows the recent relocation of Fareham’s Greggs store in West Street to a larger unit in the same street. The chain also recently launched its popular Christmas menu including the Festive Bake, Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette and all-new vegan-friendly Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake and Christmas Lunch Baguette.