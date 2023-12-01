Whiteley Shopping Centre set to welcome new Greggs store as chain confirms new Fareham site
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company, known for its baked goods like sausage rolls and pastry slices, will open a new shop in Whiteley Shopping Centre in Whiteley near Fareham – and shoppers don’t have long to wait.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Fareham Whiteley Shopping Centre next week.”
NOW READ: Greggs opens new Fareham shop
The move follows the recent relocation of Fareham’s Greggs store in West Street to a larger unit in the same street. The chain also recently launched its popular Christmas menu including the Festive Bake, Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette and all-new vegan-friendly Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake and Christmas Lunch Baguette.
New additions to the festive hot drink range include the all-new Orange Hot Chocolate and Orange Mocha, which join the returning Mint Hot Chocolate, Mint Mocha and Salted Caramel Latte.