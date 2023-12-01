Fareham has welcomed a new and improved Greggs store after the fast food chain relocated in the town centre.

Previously located at Savoy Buildings on West Street, the shop has relocated to a larger unit at 97-99 West Street which was formerly an Argos – creating three new jobs for the area.

The shop serves the on-the-go-retailer’s new Christmas menu offerings: the Festive Bake, Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette and all-new vegan-friendly Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake and Christmas Lunch Baguette.

New additions to the festive hot drink range include the all-new Orange Hot Chocolate and Orange Mocha, which join the returning Mint Hot Chocolate, Mint Mocha and Salted Caramel Latte.

Shop Manager Daryl Dawkins said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click and Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Fareham, with three new members joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The Fareham shop, which has a fresh new look and a comfortable seating area, is open daily from 6.00am to 8.00pm.

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons and Potato Wedges.

Any further jobs created at the Fareham shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

