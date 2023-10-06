Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From a charity beer festival to a family theatre spectacular which promises to bring history to life, there is something for everyone in the city this weekend – on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk

A charity walk, which will start at Canoe Lake, is taking place this weekend to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. People – and pets – of all ages are invited to take part and hundreds are expected to attend. The charity walk will take place on Sunday, October 7 at 10am. Find out more here: Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Portsmouth this weekend. To sign up and find out more, visit memorywalk.org.uk.

Wickham Charity Beer Festival

Wickham’s popular beer festival, held twice a year in the Hampshire village, will return this Saturday. More than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders with delicious food and lively entertainment will feature at the event. Music will be provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits. Find out more – and book tickets – here.

Portsmouth International Port’s Community Day

Portsmouth International Port in Wharf Road will be hosting its annual community day event this Saturday, October 7, between 10am and 4pm. People will get chance to climb aboard ships, go on tours around the harbour and see other vessels such as police boats up close. Find out more here.

Free jazz music at the Barley Mow

As part of it’s regualr schedule of free live music, The Barley Mow pub in Castle Road, Southsea is hosting a performance by Ocean Sounds Jazz this Sunday. The performance will begin at 8.30pm. Find out more about the pub’s music schedule here.

Visit a National Trust attraction – for free

You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny. Find out how to book a visit to one of Hampshire’s National Trust attractions free of charge here.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run

Horrible Histories – Live theatre show

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain is coming to The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Saturday, October 7 with performances at 1.30pm and 4pm.