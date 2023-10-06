Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 7 activities to keep the whole family entertained this weekend including free live music
and live on Freeview channel 276
From a charity beer festival to a family theatre spectacular which promises to bring history to life, there is something for everyone in the city this weekend – on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.
Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk
A charity walk, which will start at Canoe Lake, is taking place this weekend to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. People – and pets – of all ages are invited to take part and hundreds are expected to attend. The charity walk will take place on Sunday, October 7 at 10am. Find out more here: Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Portsmouth this weekend. To sign up and find out more, visit memorywalk.org.uk.
Wickham Charity Beer Festival
Wickham’s popular beer festival, held twice a year in the Hampshire village, will return this Saturday. More than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders with delicious food and lively entertainment will feature at the event. Music will be provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits. Find out more – and book tickets – here.
Portsmouth International Port’s Community Day
Portsmouth International Port in Wharf Road will be hosting its annual community day event this Saturday, October 7, between 10am and 4pm. People will get chance to climb aboard ships, go on tours around the harbour and see other vessels such as police boats up close. Find out more here.
Free jazz music at the Barley Mow
As part of it’s regualr schedule of free live music, The Barley Mow pub in Castle Road, Southsea is hosting a performance by Ocean Sounds Jazz this Sunday. The performance will begin at 8.30pm. Find out more about the pub’s music schedule here.
Visit a National Trust attraction – for free
You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny. Find out how to book a visit to one of Hampshire’s National Trust attractions free of charge here.
Join a Parkrun
Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run
Horrible Histories – Live theatre show
Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain is coming to The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Saturday, October 7 with performances at 1.30pm and 4pm.
It’s full of crazy new characters and rude new rulers from Britain’s barmy past. Will you be conquered by William? Will you sink or swim with King Henry I? Go house hunting with Henry VIII! It’s history with the nasty bits left in. To book tickets, visit the theatre’s website. Tickets cost £18.00 for adults and £16.00 for under 16s.